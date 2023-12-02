MP: JC Bose Remembered On Birth Anniversary In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “All plants are living beings as animals and they can feel, cry and enjoy. This was for the first time proved by Jagadish Chandra Bose, the famous Indian biophysicist. He discovered the microwaves but credit was given to Marconi. He performed many successful experiments on plants,” said Dr Harish Vyas on the occasion of Acharya Jagdish Chandra Bose Jayanti in Government Kalidas Girls College.

A one-day seminar was organised by IQAC and the science department of college on Thursday.

Vyas said Bose’s instrument Crescograph is used to measure plants growth. He recorded the pulse of plants and proposed pulsation theory. He was appointed as lecturer of physics at the college of Kolkata, but beyond the same rank he got less salary than other British lecturers so he refused to take salary and did work without salary for three years. Finally, he was paid the same salary with arrears. It was the struggle for self-respect during British rule.

Dr Vandana Gupta, chairperson, said, “The life of Bose is an inspiration for the students. “We can learn that during unfavourable conditions how to perform well and strictly, if we follow the work culture then finally we will get the success.”

She declared the JC Bose trophy for the best performance of students for new ideas and innovations. Dr Sudha Shrivastava explained the neuro-process of plants and its recording. She thanked all the participants and orators. Professors of the college and more than 80 students actively participated in the event.