Indore: DAVV Seeks Proposals From UTDs To Start New Courses By Dec 5

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has sought proposals from department heads wishing to start new courses by December 5.

In the meeting of HoDs, vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain said that the number of courses should be increased in the university teaching departments and those willing to start new programmes should submit the proposal to the administration by December 5. After going through the proposal, we will give permission for starting new courses, she said.

The VC suggested departments to concentrate on certificate, diploma and value-added courses in addition to degree courses so that students can get extra credit points. Some department heads cited lack of resources for starting new courses. They said that there are space constraints and shortage of teachers in the departments.

'Depts wanting to bring courses under CUET-PG must share info by Dec 10'

The VC said that she had received requests from some departments which wanted to bring their courses under the ambit of CUET-PG. “Whosoever is willing to bring their non-CUET courses under the ambit of CUET-PG should share information of the course, seats and fee structure by December 10 with the university administration,” she said. The admission committee of the university will decide on the proposals. Financial matters were also discussed with the department heads in the meeting. Financial controller Sushma Thakur said that the heads of the departments can purchase items worth Rs 50,000 on their own.

Solar panels installed in four departments

There was also discussion regarding NAAC inspection in the meeting. NAAC inspection of the university is to take place next year. For this, the VC asked the heads of departments about their respective preparations. Jain said that all departments should maintain their data for NAAC. She suggested getting energy audit done, in which information related to electricity consumption and payment amount will be given. Solar panels have been installed in IET, IIPS, IMS and EMRC.