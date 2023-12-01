Indore: Traffic Diversion Near Nehru Stadium On Counting Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police have planned traffic diversion for the convenience of the public in view of the counting of votes for the assembly election on Sunday. The routes near the Nehru stadium will be restricted or diverted from Sunday 6 am until the counting of votes end. Restricted routes:

? Home Guard T to Medical Hostel Square and Gymkhana to Residency Square.

? Public Service Commission Square to the water tank, Radio Colony to GPO Square via Mushtaq Ali Square.

? Azad Nagar Jail Tri-section to the water tank, Shivaji Vatika Square to Home Guard T.

The counting agents and representatives of the Sanwer, Depalpur, Indore-3 and Indore-4 assembly elections will enter from Nehru Stadium NCC gate. The counting agents and representatives of the Rau, Mhow, Indore-1, Indore-2 and Indore-5 will enter from Mustaq Ali gate. All the agents will park their vehicles at Gymkhana Ground and Bungalow Number 4. The employees and parties engaged in counting of votes will enter from Nehru Stadium gate no. 3 and will park their vehicles on the service road between Shivaji Vatika and SBI Bank Tri-section.

The journalists will park their vehicles in SBI Bank campus. No restrictions will be applicable on emergency service vehicles like ambulances, fire vehicles, police vehicles, hearses etc. The traffic police have made arrangements to prevent inconvenience to the public. The officials have advised commuters to avoid these routes and use alternative routes and cooperate with them in transportation arrangements.