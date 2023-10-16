 MP: JAYS Launches ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’ In Rajgarh, Visits 95 Villages
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: JAYS Launches ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’ In Rajgarh, Visits 95 Villages

MP: JAYS Launches ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’ In Rajgarh, Visits 95 Villages

Congress fielded MLA Pratap Grewal from Sardarpur seat for the fourth time.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
article-image

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal outfit Jay Adiwasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) is shaping up to be a significant political force in the region, with launching a mass outreach campaign Jan Samvad Yatra (public interaction march) on Sunday.

Congress fielded MLA Pratap Grewal from Sardarpur seat for the fourth time. On the other hand, BJP was still in deliberations to declare its candidate from the seat. Similarly, JAYS has fielded Rajendra Gamad from the seat.

With the ‘Jan Samwad Yatra’ which was launched from Nepawali village on October 14, the JAYS aimed to directly converse with the public and listen to their issues. The yatra concluded in Jolana village on Sunday.

The prominent issues related to education, roads, electricity, water and basic necessities were discussed and pondered upon. Yatra passed through various villages including Rajod, Labaria, Barmandal Khutpla, Hanumantya, Dasai, Ledgaon, Kesharpur, Mangod, Amjhera, Bhopawar, Ringnod Piperni and others.

Read Also
Bhopal Man Booked For Possessing Gun During Model Code Of Conduct, Firing Air Shots
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Collector Directs Regular Inspection Of Checkposts In Dewas

MP: Collector Directs Regular Inspection Of Checkposts In Dewas

MP: Himalaya Academy Students Bring Laurels To City

MP: Himalaya Academy Students Bring Laurels To City

MP: Devotees Throng Dewas Tekri

MP: Devotees Throng Dewas Tekri

MP: Country-Made Pistol Seized In Mhow

MP: Country-Made Pistol Seized In Mhow

MP: Fake List Of Cong Candidates Brings Surprise In Pipliya Mandi

MP: Fake List Of Cong Candidates Brings Surprise In Pipliya Mandi