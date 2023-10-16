MP: JAYS Launches ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’ In Rajgarh, Visits 95 Villages

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal outfit Jay Adiwasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) is shaping up to be a significant political force in the region, with launching a mass outreach campaign Jan Samvad Yatra (public interaction march) on Sunday.

Congress fielded MLA Pratap Grewal from Sardarpur seat for the fourth time. On the other hand, BJP was still in deliberations to declare its candidate from the seat. Similarly, JAYS has fielded Rajendra Gamad from the seat.

With the ‘Jan Samwad Yatra’ which was launched from Nepawali village on October 14, the JAYS aimed to directly converse with the public and listen to their issues. The yatra concluded in Jolana village on Sunday.

The prominent issues related to education, roads, electricity, water and basic necessities were discussed and pondered upon. Yatra passed through various villages including Rajod, Labaria, Barmandal Khutpla, Hanumantya, Dasai, Ledgaon, Kesharpur, Mangod, Amjhera, Bhopawar, Ringnod Piperni and others.

Read Also Bhopal Man Booked For Possessing Gun During Model Code Of Conduct, Firing Air Shots

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)