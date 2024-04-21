MP: Janpad President Injured As Car Rams Into Truck In Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A harrowing road accident unfolded on Friday night as the janpad president of Ratlam, Sadhana Jaiswal, sustained injuries in a collision on the Lebar-Nayagaon four-lane road, just ahead of Multhan village. The accident occurred when her vehicle rammed into a truck. Reports indicate that Jaiswal was en route from Badnawar to her village, Simlavada, following her attendance at a wedding ceremony.

Tragically, a truck ahead suddenly applied brakes, leading to her car's collision with the truck. The impact was severe, with the car becoming wedged beneath the truck and travelling a considerable distance. Thankfully, the deployed airbags averted more severe consequences for Jaiswal and her driver, Nihal Singh, although Jaiswal sustained serious facial injuries from shattered glass.

Jaiswal was swiftly transported to Ratlam Hospital for treatment, where she currently undergoes care. The vehicle (MP 09 WK 6882), suffered extensive damage to its front section. Police have taken action, seizing the Eicher truck (MP 11H 2279), and initiating legal proceedings against the driver. Notably, the truck was transporting cement from Jeerabad to Ratlam at the time of the incident, underscoring the gravity of road safety concerns in the region.