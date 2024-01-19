MP: Janpad Officials Accused Of Fabricating Report

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar janpad were accused of adopting wrong tactics to conceal shortcomings. Recently, a complainant dissatisfied with the handling of their issue on the CM Helpline, has now escalated the matter to the police. The complainant accused the investigating officer of fabricating a false report, manipulating information to avoid addressing the concerns raised through the CM Helpline no.

According to the complainant, the investigating officer submitted a misleading report to the CM Helpline, concealing facts. Subsequently, the complainant filed a formal application with the police, urging action against the erring official. The complainant, seeking information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from janpad panchayat, alleged that janpad panchayat CEO Ravindra Gupta and other paid non-GST bills worth lakhs of rupees to a firm which is not operational, leading to significant financial losses for the government.

When contacted, Gupta said, “I have no knowledge about the tender process under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana in the last year. It would be best to reach out to the previous CEO for accurate information regarding the tender process. They would have firsthand knowledge and insights on the matter”. Similarly, a clerk Kishore Rathore posted at janpad panchayat claimed that GST was included in the tender process aimed to ensure transparency and accountability in the allocation of funds for various projects.