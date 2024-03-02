MP: Janpad CEO Suspended For Assaulting Youth In Chachaura

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Panchayat and Rural Development suspended Chachaura janpad panchayat CEO Gagan Bajpayee following an FIR lodged against him for assaulting a youth. The orders were issued late on Friday evening for Bajpayee’s unruly behaviour.

Bajpayee was accused of locking the young man in a bathroom and hitting him with a belt to stop him from accessing the CM helpline. He has been attached to Ashoknagar during the suspension period.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when a video surfaced showing Bajpayee forcibly taking away a young man who had come to the district office.

The youth, Bhagwat Meena, had alleged that money was withdrawn from the Kapildhara well in his name by the sarpanch and secretary, and he had complained about this in the CM helpline and district office.

When he visited the district office to inquire about the action taken on his complaint, Bajpayee allegedly locked him in a bathroom and beat him with a belt before taking him away by the neck.

An FIR was registered against Bajpayee and CO Kadam Singh Meena at Chachaura police station based on the youth's complaint. In retaliation, a case was registered against the youth for obstruction in government work and abuses.

