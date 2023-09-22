MP: Jan Aakrosh Yatra Reaches Alot, Patwari Claims Cong Wave

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Jan Aakrosh Yatra of Congress led by MLA Jitu Patwari and leader Kuldeep Indora was accorded a warm welcome by party workers led by ex-MP Premchand Guddu at Gandhi Chowk in Tal of Alot on Thursday night.

Addressing the partymen, Patwari claimed of overwhelming support for Congress in the state. He claimed that the party would bag 60 out of 80 seats in Malwa. Former MP Premchand Guddu also took stage, assuring the audience that Congress government would prioritize farmers' welfare and state's greater good.

Kuldeep Indora said the time had come to hold the BJP government accountable for its past actions. He highlighted numerous scandals, including Vyapam and Shiksha Patwari, where the government failed to take any substantial action.

Indora added that the BJP government tried to replicate Congress's plans without success and injustices against Dalit and tribals went unchecked till opposition forced the government's hand. Ramesh Pathak, Yuva Congress vice president Ajit Borasi, Anil Shukla, Kantilal Sisodia, Tejendra Singh and others were present.

