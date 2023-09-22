 Indore: NPPCD Week To Be Held Till 25th Sept In Dist
Indore: NPPCD Week To Be Held Till 25th Sept In Dist

A special campaign will be run this week to create public awareness about ear care and hearing-related diseases.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Programme for Prevention and Control of Deafness Week is being organised in the district till 25 September.

During this period, free consultation will be provided by nose, ear and throat specialists. Screening is being done in schools, anganwadis and the district hospital by ENT specialists and also by the team of the National Child Health Programme.

There is an appeal to the public that if they have ear-related problems like congenital deafness, discharge and pain from the ear, infection etc. then they should contact the nearest health centre.

Chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya informed that this week, the National Child Health Programme mobile health team will conduct special tests on diseases related to ear, nose and throat at schools and anganwadi centres.

