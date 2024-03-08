MP: It Takes 3 Years For Man To Prove 'Abhi Main Zinda Hoon'

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Mangilal Patidar, 72, a resident of Kelukheda in Jeeran of Neemuch district, faced an astonishing ordeal that lasted for three years.

Due to a grave error made during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was declared dead in the official records. This mishap occurred when his namesake, Mangilal, son of Kaniram, passed away, and due to a mix-up, Mangilal Patidar was declared dead.

This error had profound consequences for Patidar. Despite being very much alive, he was unable to access any government benefits or schemes, as he was deemed ineligible. His plight went unnoticed for years and his repeated attempts to rectify the mistake yielded no results.

However, his hope to prove himself came alive once he appeared before ADM Neha Meena and narrated his plight. He submitted his application for rectification. Recognising the gravity of the situation, the ADM swiftly took action and assured Patidar of appropriate measures. True to her words, she corrected the error, bringing Patidar 'back to life' in the official documents.

Overjoyed and emotional at being reinstated in the records, Patidar expressed his gratitude by personally writing a letter and honouring Neha Meena with a garland.

Reflecting on his ordeal, Mangilal shared his relief and happiness at being recognised as alive once more.

When contacted, the ADM, humbly acknowledged her role in the matter. She noted that while rectifying such errors was part of her routine duties, Patidar's heartfelt gesture of gratitude was unexpected and deeply touching. She also mentioned that show-cause notices were issued to the employees responsible for the mistake.

Non-deposition of Kisan Samman Nidhi reveals goof-up

A farmer with an MA in economics, Mangilal Patidar had served as the head of the Gram Nyayalaya system from 2005 to 2007 and also managed opium crops. His ordeal began when he failed to receive the amount under the Kisan Samman Nidhi in his account, prompting an investigation that revealed his 'death' in the official records.

(With inputs from Pankaj Malik)