MP: Interstate Arms Dealers Arrested, Firearms Seized In Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani police caught an inter-state arms dealer, Rakesh Baviskar during an interstate naka checking operation under the Varla police station area. The 28-year-old accused is from Maharashtra.

The search resulted in the discovery of 10 illegal firearms. Upon interrogation, Baviskar disclosed that he had procured these weapons from Balveer Singh Sikligar, a 27-year-old resident of Umrathi village, within the Varla police station jurisdiction.

Furthermore, Baviskar revealed his intention to import an additional 25 illegal firearms in a forthcoming consignment. Balveer Singh Sikligar's criminal history was investigated, revealing his involvement in illegal arms distribution across state boundaries.

Subsequently, the authorities invoked the National Security Act (NSA), leading to the arrest of Sikligar, who was presented before the district magistrate in Barwani.

The remaining 25 illegal firearms mentioned by the initial suspect were also seized.

Additional police raids in the Palsud police station area resulted in the arrest of Tanmay Hada Thakur, 23, from Indore, and the seizure of 22 illegal weapons.

Similarly, operations in the Pati police station jurisdiction led to the apprehension of Trilok Singh Bhatia, 50, a resident of village Undi Khodri in Palsud, along with the confiscation of five illegal firearms.

The teams involved in these successful operations will be recognised and rewarded by SP Puneet Gehlod.

The success of these operations was due to the commendable efforts of police personnel, including inspectors Dinesh Kushwaha, Yashwant Badole and others.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)