MP: BJP Puts Faith In Arya, Declares Him Sendhwa Candidate

Representative Image |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP put faith in Antar Singh Arya and declared him as its candidate for Sendhwa assembly constituency despite he was defeated by Gyarsilal Rawat in 2018 by a margin of 15,878 votes. He will lock horns against Montu Solanki of Congress after Gyarsilal Rawat, a sitting MLA from Sendhwa denied ticket.

Arya won the 1990 assembly elections and became MLA for the first time. After this, he had to face defeat by Congress candidate twice in a row in 1993 and 1998. Even after this, Antar Singh Arya's struggle continued.

Once in 2003, Antar Singh Arya got a ticket from BJP and this time he won by 56,426 votes. After this, the winning streak continued. He continued winning the elections of 2003, 2008 and 2013.

Earlier, BJP announced Antar Singh Patel as its candidate from Rajpur against sitting MLA and former Home Minister Bala Bachchan, Shyam Barde from Pansemal against sitting MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade and sitting MLA Premsingh Patel from Barwani against Rajan Mandloi.

Barwani district

Sendhwa Antar Singh Arya Montu Solanki

Rajpur Antar Singh Patel Bala Bachchan

Pansemal Shyam Barde Chandrabhaga Kirade

Barwani Premsingh Patel Rajan Mandloi

Read Also Indore: Permission Of Two Shops On BRTS Cancelled For Night Rules Violation

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)