MP: International conference on NIP kick-starts at IIT Indore 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day International Conference on Neural Information Processing (ICONIP), an annual flagship conference organised by the Asia Pacific Neural Network Society (APNNS), kick-started at the Indian Institute of Technology Indore on Wednesday.

The mission of the APNNS is to promote active interactions among researchers, scientists, and industry professionals who are working in neural networks and related fields in the Asia-Pacific region.

APNNS has governing board members from 13 countries/regions – Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Qatar, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey.

“ICONIP 2022 is being organised for the second time in India here at IIT Indore, jointly with IIIT Allahabad. Dr M Tanveer from IIT Indore, Dr Sonali Agarwal from IIIT Allahabad and Prof Seiichi Ozawa from Kobe University, Japan are the general chairs of ICONIP 2022,” a press release issued by IIT Indore said.

The 29th ICONIP 2022 aims to provide a leading international forum for researchers, scientists, and industry professionals who are working in neuroscience, neural networks, deep learning, and related fields. It will act as a platform to share their new ideas, progress and achievements.

ICONIP 2022 received more than 1,000 papers from 62 countries. Only 146 papers were accepted for publication in Lecture Notes in Computer Science (LNCS) and 213 papers were accepted for publication in Communications in Computer and Information Science (CCIS). There are nearly 500 participants from more than 62 countries.

ICONIP 2022 comprises 19 different themes of technical Sessions, 16 Special Sessions, 6 Tutorials, 1 Workshop and a Data Challenge Competition. It includes 4 plenary and 4 invited speakers from the UK, USA, Australia, China, Hongkong, Bangkok and India.

IIT Indore director Prof Suhas S Joshi delivered the opening address and remarked that the conference is focusing on a very important area that has the potential to benefit society in a big way.