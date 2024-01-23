MP: Inter-state Thieves Gang Busted In Barnagar, Stolen Ornaments Worth ₹10 Lakh Recovered

FP Photo

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Barnagar police on Tuesday were said to have busted an inter-state thieves gang with the arrest of two members from Kota, Rajasthan, and stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh recovered from them.

As per details, posing as customers, four women thieves allegedly stole gold chains from Navin Jewellery located in Sarafa Bazaar in Barnagar on January 11.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered with Barnagar police station and an investigation was launched.

The police, recognising the severity of the case, formed a team and identified the culprits. Utilising technical information from the cyber cell, the suspects were closely monitored. A search operation in the Digod police station area of Kota, Rajasthan, resulted in the successful arrest of the two accused who had been on the run since the incident.

It is pertinent to mention that the gang primarily targeted Ujjain, Indore, Dewas and Dhar districts. The gangsters were professional thieves and worked as an inter-state gang. The kingpin of the gang hails from Kota, Rajasthan.

A total of 13 gold chains, worth approximately Rs 10 lakh, were seized from their possession. They were presented before the court and taken on police remand.

The overall arrests and recoveries were made under the supervision of Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma. Further investigation of the case is going on.

Police station in-charge inspector Manish Dubey and sub-inspectors Prateek Yadav, Surendra Singh Garwal, Preeti Chauhan and others played crucial roles.