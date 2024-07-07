MP Infra Updates: Iconic Bridge To Be Built On Narmada In Mortakka

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra being welcomed in the review meeting held here on Saturday. MP Shankar Lalwani is also seen | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, has said that in view of religious tourism, an iconic bridge will be built on Narmada River at Mortakka in Barwah Tehsil on Indore-Khandwa National Highway. It will show a glimpse of Sanatan Dharma.

For this, the help of best consultants of the country will be taken. The pace of work of NHAI projects, going on around the city, will be accelerated, the Minister said. Malhotra said the above while holding a review meeting with officers of NHAI here on Saturday.

MP Shankar Lalwani was also there, who presented the demand to build an Iconic bridge on Narmada River in Mortakka. Agreeing to the demand of MP Lalwani, Malhotra gave necessary instructions to the officials. Malhotra held a review meeting of National Highway Authority of India, Bharat Mala Project and under construction National Highway projects.

The projects underway

At present, work on 4 flyovers, Indore Harda Road, Indore-Khandwa Road, Bankaner Ghat and Multi-Model Logistic Park (MMLP) in Betma is in progress and 5 national highways go in all directions from the city, therefore, it is very important to construct Eastern and Western Bypass soon for smooth traffic. So that Indore city does not face any inconvenience in achieving new dimensions of development for the next 3 years.

Minister Instructs officers

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra instructed officers present in the meeting to speed up the work. He said that many works are being done to improve connectivity of the city and these works will be expedited. After the meeting, Minister did inspection of the construction of Ujjain-Jhalawar road being carried-out by Ujjain Project Implementation Unit. He expressed happiness over the quality of work. During the visit, Regional Officer of National Highways Authority of India, SK Singh and Project Director ML Purvia along with other officers were also present.

These NHAI officers were present

In the review meeting, Regional Officer of Regional Office of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Ashish Asati, Regional Officer of Regional Office, Bhopal of NHAI SK Singh and Regional Officer of the Regional Office of NHAI, Jabalpur MT Attarde gave a presentation about the progress of various projects going on in the state and upcoming projects. Sumesh Banzal, Project Director, NHAI, Project Implementation Unit, Indore, conducted the programme.