Madhya Pradesh: BJP Working Committee Meet On July 7, May Decide Organisational Polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A one-long meeting of the BJP’s working committee is being held in Bhopal on Sunday. Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav will also take part in it. It is going to happen for the first time that the Mandal-level leaders have also been invited to the meeting in which a decision of organisational polls may be taken. Four and a half years have passed since VD Sharma took over as party’s state unit president; so the party may hold organisational polls for the new head of the MP unit.

At the meeting, a blueprint for these elections may be drawn. Along with this, the ground-level leaders may be asked to do some work for the future. The Union ministers will be feted at the meeting and new in-charge of the state party Mahendra Singh and its co-in-charge Satish Upadhyay welcomed at the meeting.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and party’s state unit president VD Sharma will be felicitated for the party’s victory on all the 29 seats in the state. A political is also being prepared for the meeting. In the proposal, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be greeted for forming a government for the third time in a row, and Rahul Gandhi will be attacked.

Old Hands In BJP, Newcomers At Loggerheads; Vishnoi Opens A Front Against Former legislator Neelesh Awasthi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The old warhorses in the BJP and those who have recently joined the party are at loggerheads with one another. A legislator of the ruling party from Patan, Ajay Vishnoi, on Saturday targeted through social a former MLA of the Congress Neelesh Awasthi who switched over to the BJP.

In the social media post, Vishnoi wrote that someone wanted to become BJP leader by putting up hoardings. He is perhaps trying to hide the fact from the public that after his joining, the BJP’s vote share, rather than increasing, has reduced, Vishnoi wrote. In the assembly election in Patan constituency, the BJP got 1.13 lakh votes whereas the Congress received 1.11 lakh. “Netaji is requested to remove the hoarding and return to the earth,” Vishnoi wrote.