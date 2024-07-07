MP: 30 Districts See Rise In AQI; Indore District Records Improvement In Air Auality | photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Air Quality Index (AQI) of at least 30 districts, including Bhopal, has increased in 2022-23 in comparison to 2021-22. This means that the air of these districts has become polluted due to myriad reasons, including construction activities, pollution by vehicles and other reasons. Following this, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board has recommended necessary measures to improve the air quality. A report prepared by the Pollution Control Board said Bhopal’s AQI in 2021-22 was 113.53 and it surged to 125.91 in 2022-23.

This means Bhopal saw a quantum jump in AQI level. Similarly, Katni and Gwalior saw a substantial hike in AQI level. In 2021-22, Katni’s AQI level was 127.1, which rose to 135.53 in 2022-23. Gwalior’s AQI increased from 139.26 in 2021-22 to 148.80 in 2022-23. The other districts which registered significant increase are Dindori, Umaria, Panna, Niwari, Chhattarpur, Morena, Sheopur, Satna, Ashok Nagar, Bhind, Guna, Datia, Mandla, Rajgarh, Chhindwara, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Narsinghpur and Bawarni. Other districts where AQI increased are Shajapur, Narsinghpur, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Jhabua, Sagar, Dewas, Ratlam, Burhanpur and Betul. Interestingly, Indore saw a vast improvement in controlling the AQI level.

In 2021-22, its AQI was 123.64, but in 2022-23, it declined to 96.95. This helped it to come in the green category of AQI. Other districts succeeded in reducing AQI level are Damoh, Rewa, Tikamgarh, Anuppur, Sidhi, Khargone, Shahdol, Neemuch, Shivpuri, Seoni, Agar Balaghat, Harda, Sehore, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Ujjain, Dhar, Jabalpur and Singrauli. In box Fall in Ambient Air Quality Index The National Air Monitoring Programme (NAMP)’s Ambient Air Quality report said the Ambient Air Quality Index decreased at Hamidia Road, Bhopal. In 2021-22, it was 151 and in 2022-23, it decreased to 120.

The other places of Bhopal where the Ambient Air Quality Index decreased include CETP Govindpura, Kolar Thana area, civil hospital Bairagarh and University Road, Hoshanganad. In box Rise in Ambient Air Quality Index The areas where Ambient Air Quality Index increased in 2022-23 in comparison to 2021-22 are Paryawaran Parisar (Bhopal), AKVN, Mandideep, Sanwer Road Indore, Kothari Market, Indore, Vikas Bhawan, Pithampur. As far as Paryawaran Parisar of Bhopal is concerned, then Ambient Air Quality Index in 2021-22 was 106 and it increased to 154 in 2022-23.