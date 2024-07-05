 MP Assembly Monsoon Session: MP Assembly Speaker Narendra Tomar Lays Stress On Monitoring Jal Jeevan Mission In Every District
Congress MLAs walked out of the Assembly after Tomar expunged some remarks made by Singhar on the project's implementation in MP.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh state assembly, Narendra Tomar exclaimed that the progress of Union government's star, Jal Jeevan Mission needs to be reviewed periodically at the state level. This comment from the speaker came after some MPs expressed their concerns on the works that are underway.

Moreover, the opposition also staged a walk out from the House on Friday after they highlighted the flaws in the ever important mission which aims to provide safe piped drinking water to all households.

Continuing, Tomar expressed the need to monitor the progress at the state level as well as district level. This step would bolster the state government's image.

BJP MLAs Hardeep Singh Dang, Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, Ramesh Prasad Khatik, Kalu Singh Thakur, Sanjay Pathak and Ambreesh Sharma were amongst the MPs that pointed out flaws in the JJM. They also pointed out the problems faced by the citizens amid the rains.

Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar expressed the need of an inquiry into the issue since this was a concern of the entire House and not just one party.

