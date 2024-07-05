MP CM Mohan Yadav 'Congratulates Police For Arresting A Terrorist' Planning 'Lone-Wolf' Attack On Security Personnel | X

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has extended congratulations to the police administration for "arresting a terrorist" associated with the banned organisation Indian Mujahideen (IM) in Khandwa district, who was planning a 'lone-wolf' attack on security personnel.

CM Yadav also said that the state was a place of peace and there was no place for any terror activity.

"The Madhya Pradesh government is alert against any act of terrorism. I want to congratulate the Police for arresting a terrorist from Khandwa. It is a big action. Madhya Pradesh is a place of peace and there is no place for any terror activity," the CM told ANI.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country and state are prepared to deal with the enemies of the country and this is the reason that action was taken and stopped a big incident that might have occurred in Khandwa, the CM said.

July 5, 2024

"I hope that in any such incident, the government will play its role with full alertness and the police administration will be vigilant and alert in dealing with all such incidents by coordinating with all the systems. The arrest of the terrorist has also sent a message that the government is alert," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday morning arrested a terrorist associated with the banned organisation Indian Mujahideen (IM) from his residence in Khandwa district.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Faizan (34), a resident of Kanjar Mohalla, Saluja Colony, in Khandwa district.

The Inspector General of MP ATS, Dr Ashish said, "On the instruction of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state ATS is keeping a close eye on the entire state to adopt a zero tolerance policy to prevent terrorist and other anti-national activities. In this sequence, the ATS team on Thursday morning arrested a terrorist Faizan (34 years), associated with the banned organisation Indian Mujahideen from his residence in Khandwa district. A crime has been registered against him under Sections 13 (1) (B), 18, 20, 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967." A subsequent amount of Jihadi literature related to IM, ISIS, and other terrorist organisations, four mobile phones, one pistol and five live cartridges. Membership forms of SIMI (Students' Islamic Movement of India) organisation have been seized from the spot, the officer said.

He added that Jihadi literature, videos and photos of various terrorist organisations - Indian Mujahideen, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba etc. were found in the mobile phone and digital device seized from his possession.

"The arrested terrorist has also been found to be in contact with members of the banned organisation SIMI. He was propagating the ideology of IM/ISIS by posting Jihadi posts related to Indian Mujahideen on his social media - Facebook account. Along with this, videos of Mujahideen training camps running in Pakistan, speeches of Masood Azhar (Jaish-e-Mohammed) Lashkar-e-Taiba, story of Kandahar plane hijacking, statements of Mullah Omar and posts related to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) were being circulated through social media," the officer further said.

According to the MP ATS, Faizan had planned to carry out a 'lone-wolf' attack on security force personnel and their families for which he was monitoring them. To execute his plan, he was collecting pistols and cartridges by contacting local illegal arms dealers and people from outside the state.

Further interrogation of the accused is underway and trying to gather information about his other associates, the ATS added.