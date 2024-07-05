MP July 5 Monsoon Updates: Rain Alert Issued In 30 Districts Including Sheopur Kala, Shivpuri And Balaghat; 9% Less Rains Recorded So Far | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain continues to drench the state in the first week of July. On Friday, showers are going to be witnessed in almost 30 districts. Thunderstorms and strong winds are also expected.

The weather department has issued a rain alert in more than 30 districts of the state. Some of these districts may receive moderate rainfall, while light rainfall is expected in most districts.

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Dr Ved Prakash Singh intermittent rain will continue in MP. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Sheopur Kala, Shivpuri and Balaghat. Moderate rain is expected in some districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Morena, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Seoni, Mandla, Maihar districts.

Weather expected on Friday

MP Rain records

Till now the average rainfall has been recorded to be around 6 inches, whereas, the rainfall was supposed to be 6.5 inches. Regarding the overall situation, the average rainfall has decreased by 9%. In the eastern part of the state, 18% less water has been witnessed and in the districts of the western part, 1% less water has been recorded than the average.

However, a strong system will be active in the coming days. This will increase the rainfall figures. Gwalior has received 67% more rain than the average till now. Whereas, Umaria has received the least rainfall of 58%.