ICAI Convocation: 310 New Members To Get Certificates Today |

Indore (Madhya Pradseh): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is organising the convocation of Chartered Accountant members of Central India in the city on Sunday. In the Ceremony 310 new members of Central India will get membership of the Institute. CAs who cleared the final exam between November 1, 2023 to June 15, 2024 will get membership. The ceremony will be held at Grand Hall of Brilliant Convention Centre.

The Central Council of ICAI, which includes 310 members from seven states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Bihar, will participate in the programme. CA Kemisha Soni, CA Abhay Chhajed, CA Atishya Khasgiwala, CA Kirti Joshi, CA Anand Jain, CA Mausam Rathi etc. will offer membership certificates in the programme.

Along with the city, convocations will be held simultaneously in 12 major cities of the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ludhiana and Chandigarh, in which more than 10k new members will receive certificates.

This will be the first time that along with members, their parents will also be able to participate on stage and witness this proud moment. It can be pointed out that CA studies are still considered as one of the most difficult and success is achieved after a lot of hard work, articleship and numerous attempts.