MP: Indori Poha Gets Onions Back As Price Returns To Normalcy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Good news for poha lovers! As the price of onion returned to normalcy in the city, the vendors have, once again, started to sprinkle it on the classic breakfast of Indori poha. Seeing onions back in poha isn’t just about food, it’s about people getting what they like to eat.

In October, when the onion prices soared to Rs 100, they had gone missing from the daily use. Their absence, then, was substituted by carrots and radishes. Many restaurants had for the time being discontinued onions in their salads, as well. The reason for price hike in the city was attributed to demand- supply mismatch and failure of onion to reach Indore from Nasik.

Poha |

The price of onion has now come down to Rs 50-60 in local markets, whereas on the online grocery platforms, they are priced around Rs 65-70.

Vivek Kumar, a local poha vendor, said, “People ask for additional onion with poha, so I had stopped giving them when the onion price reached 100 marks. But now I have again started keeping it, as people keep demanding and even the prices have cooled down.”

Tomatoes, onions and potatoes (TOP) are the most consumed vegetables in India and increase in their prices makes a burden on the common person’s pocket. These staple vegetables, when affected by price fluctuations, impacts the everyday lives of consumers.