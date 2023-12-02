MP: Indore Youth’s Body Recovered From Car In Ujjain

Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over car fare resulted in a cold-blooded murder in Ujjain as two brothers killed a 27-year-old youth from Indore. After killing the car driver, the accused kept roaming around with the body in the car for about three hours. When they saw police after travelling a distance of 125 km, they left the car near the National Highway Udankhedi toll plaza in Rajgarh district and ran away.

When the police opened the trunk of the car, a body was found inside. After scanning the GPS installed in the vehicle, active mobile at the spot, the accused calling a woman and CCTV footage from more than 10 places, the police connected the links and put the accused behind bars within 48 hours. The accused had committed this murder for just Rs 300 over a dispute over car fare.

Rajgarh SP Dharamraj Meena said that on the night of November 25 police received a Dial-100 call from one Ankit, son of Kanta Prasad Sharma, a resident of Indore. The GPS showed that his car was going towards Shajapur-Maksi. The police team stopped the car at Udankhedi toll. Seeing themselves surrounded by the police, the accused quickly took the vehicle out of the toll. After driving some distance, they parked the car on the roadside and ran away.

During interrogation, the accused duo- Ravi and Deepak- confessed that they had booked a private taxi of car driver Ankit and it was decided in Indore that after going to Ujjain for darshan, they would return to Indore directly, but there were continuous delays there in Ujjain. The accused also with the deceased had consumed alcohol during travelling.

Driver Ankit asked them to pay the fare of Rs 2,500 instead of Rs 2,200 because of the night and delay. A dispute started between Ravi and Ankit regarding this matter near the parking lots of Shri Mahakal Lok. A fight started between the two. “When Ankit hit my brother, I held both his hands from behind. Brother Ravi strangled Ankit, due to which he became unconscious. I tore the shawl kept in the car and wrapped it around Ankit's neck,” Ravi’s brother Deepak told police.

After this, both of them pulled the noose, due to which he died on the spot. They threw the body in the back seat of the car and drove away from Ujjain towards Rajgarh. “We stopped the car near a closed dhaba in Pawasa between Shajapur and Maksi and put Ankit’s body in the trunk of the car,” they said.