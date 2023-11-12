 MP: Indore Artist Creates 14,000 Sq Ft Of Rangoli Marking The Festival Of Lights
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Indore Artist Creates 14,000 Sq Ft Of Rangoli Marking The Festival Of Lights

MP: Indore Artist Creates 14,000 Sq Ft Of Rangoli Marking The Festival Of Lights

A team of 15 artists, including Shikha, took two days to complete the beautiful rangoli.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of 15 Indorean artists created a 14,000 Sq Ft rangoli in Indore on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Completion of the giant and beautiful rangoli took two days.

Social media is flooded with posts of people celebrating Diwali. In the midst of this, theartist from Indore, Shikha Sharma, thought of doing something memorable and carved a 14 thousand square feet of rangoli in Indore.

The rangoli was made at the Oxford International College of Indore.

Read Also
Diwali 2023: 7 Tasty Yet Economic Substitutes Of Soan Papdi You Can Gift To Your Loved Ones
article-image

Rangoli Depicts Development Of Indore

Sharma said that through this art, her team has tried to depict several things, including lord Hanuman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and even the development and infrastructure of Indore city, among other things.

"We have tried depicting several things in this rangoli. The development and infrastructure of Indore City have been depicted. In this rangoli, we have depicted Lord Hanuman and portraits of PM Narendra Modi and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya," Sikha said.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday (November 12).

Read Also
Diwali 2023: Special Aarti Performed At Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple In MP's Ujjain
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Indore Artist Creates 14,000 Sq Ft Of Rangoli Marking The Festival Of Lights

MP: Indore Artist Creates 14,000 Sq Ft Of Rangoli Marking The Festival Of Lights

MP: 2 Suffer Burns As Fire Breaks Out In Ujjain Advertising Agency

MP: 2 Suffer Burns As Fire Breaks Out In Ujjain Advertising Agency

MP Elections 2023: Modi, Rahul, Priyanka To Campaign With Full Force In Coming 3 Days As...

MP Elections 2023: Modi, Rahul, Priyanka To Campaign With Full Force In Coming 3 Days As...

MP Elections 2023: Both BJP, Congress On Tenterhooks Despite Victory Claims

MP Elections 2023: Both BJP, Congress On Tenterhooks Despite Victory Claims

MP: Migration For Employment Continues In Tribal-dominated Jhabua; BJP And Congress Pass The Blame

MP: Migration For Employment Continues In Tribal-dominated Jhabua; BJP And Congress Pass The Blame