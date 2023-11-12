MP: Indore Artist Creates 14,000 Sq Ft Of Rangoli Marking The Festival Of Lights

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of 15 Indorean artists created a 14,000 Sq Ft rangoli in Indore on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Completion of the giant and beautiful rangoli took two days.

Social media is flooded with posts of people celebrating Diwali. In the midst of this, theartist from Indore, Shikha Sharma, thought of doing something memorable and carved a 14 thousand square feet of rangoli in Indore.

The rangoli was made at the Oxford International College of Indore.

Rangoli Depicts Development Of Indore

Sharma said that through this art, her team has tried to depict several things, including lord Hanuman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and even the development and infrastructure of Indore city, among other things.

"We have tried depicting several things in this rangoli. The development and infrastructure of Indore City have been depicted. In this rangoli, we have depicted Lord Hanuman and portraits of PM Narendra Modi and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya," Sikha said.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday (November 12).

