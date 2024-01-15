MP: Indian Cricketers Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the festival of Makar Sankranti, Indian cricket players Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma, and Ravi Bishnoi prayed at the Mahakaleshwar temple in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Furthermore, they took part in the 'Bhasma Aarti' held in the temple and received the blessings of Lord Shiva, also known as Baba Mahakal.

On this special day, the cricket players worshipped Baba Mahakal while seated in the temple's Nandi Hall.

Here, "Bhasma aarti," or ash offerings, is a well-known custom. It is carried out between 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning at the "Brahma Muhurta."

According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

Sanjay Sharma, the temple priest, stated, "Today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which include milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey and with the sesame seed." He said that after the decoration, Baba Mahakal was offered sesame seeds and the Bhasma Aatri was performed.

The priest further said that prayers were offered to Baba Mahakal for his blessings to be showered on everyone in the world.

The cricket players told reporters after the Bhasma Aarti, "It was a pleasure to be here and we took blessings of Lord Shiva." After their Sunday night match against Afghanistan at Holkar Stadium in Indore, the cricket players made their way here.