Bhopal: Man Held For Posing As CM’s Aide, Others For Duping People | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested a man from Indore on Sunday for posing as close aide of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other political leaders and duping them on pretext of getting them transferred to other government departments. Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said accused Naveen Rathore, a resident of Indore, is Class 10 fail.

On December 13, when CM Yadav was taking oath of CM, he went to Vindhya Kothi, posing himself as CM’s close aide. He duped many people on the pretext of getting them transferred to other government departments, getting them recruited in government departments, procuring a land for them etc.

When the crime branch learnt about the fraud, they arrested him. The total amount he took from people is yet to be ascertained. He runs a dry fruits shop in Indore. On January 1, he had also come to Bhopal and had met the office-bearers of the teachers’ association, to get them recruited to the post of teachers.

Bhopal: Miscrenats Vandalise Cars In MP Nagar, Flee

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of armed miscreants vandalised cars parked outside a cafe in MP Nagar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the police said. As the act was caught on a CCTV camera, police have registered the case.

MP Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Gurjar said Indore resident Mohan Singh (50) parked his car outside a cafe in MP Nagar at 12.45 am on Sunday when unidentified men arrived there with swords and vandalised his car and other vehicles parked there.

The incident led to a stampede like situation in the area, and people present there hid themselves in the buildings located nearby. The motive of the miscreants was not clear. The act was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the locality. The police are probing the incident, at present.