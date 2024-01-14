Bhopal: Automobile Shop Owner, Sons Assaulted In Shahjehanabad | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons assaulted a 60-year-old automobile shop owner and his two sons in Shahjehanabad on Saturday evening following a dispute that emerged due to getting the repair works done in their car first, the police said. The police added that the act was caught on CCTV cameras installed in locality and a search operation was underway to nab the accused. According to Shahjehanabad police station TI Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan, Mohammad Nafees runs an automobile and car decoration shop on Safia College Road.

His son Mohammad Nasir said in his complaint that on Saturday evening, he and his younger brother Fahim, along with their father, were at the shop when a man named Imran arrived to get decoration work done in his car. He asked Imran to wait. Imran and two of his friends began waiting outside the shop. When Nasir began working on another vehicle, which had arrived at the shop from before, Imran insisted that his car’s work should be done first.

Nasir replied that he would not begin Imran’s car’s work before completing the pending task. An angry Imran abused him. Imran and his accomplices misbehaved with Nafees too. The other shop owners intervened and pacified the matter. At 9 pm on Saturday, Imran and five other of his accomplices arrived with swords and other sharp-edged weapons, and attacked Nafees and his two sons.

They hit Nafees on head with a sword, while Nasir sustained injuries on his face. Faheem sustained stab wounds on his hand. The trio was rushed to Hamidia hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable. The case was reported to the police, who sifted through the CCTV cameras installed in the area and found the footage. They registered a case against Imran. Imran however, has lodged a counter FIR in the case. Further investigations are underway, police said.