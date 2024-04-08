MP: In-Charge Headmaster Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe From School Teacher | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident of corruption, Tilakraj Sem, the headmaster in-charge of Sanjaynagar Government Primary School in Dewas, was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta team while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. Sem had been allegedly extorting money from a teacher under the threat of implicating her in a false investigation.

The ordeal began when the headmaster in-charge, Sem, reportedly demanded Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 every month from a teacher, threatening her with disciplinary action if she did not comply. Feeling helpless, the teacher reached out to the Lokayukta office in Ujjain and filed a complaint against Sem's extortion.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Lokayukta team launched a preliminary investigation, which confirmed the teacher's allegations.

Subsequently, the team devised a plan to catch Sem in the act. On Monday morning, as Sem was accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000 at the school premises, the Lokayukta team swooped in and apprehended him.

DSP Sunil Talan, commenting on the incident, stated, "Teacher Padma Batham had complained about the demand for a bribe by the in-charge headmaster, Tilakraj Sem. After this, our team, with a well-thought-out plan, caught the in-charge headmaster red-handed, taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 on Monday morning."

The teacher, who had limited knowledge of administrative procedures, was reportedly intimidated by Sem's threats of administrative action, including suspension by the collector. Sem allegedly exploited this fear to extort money from the teacher on a monthly basis, promising to shield him from any repercussions if he complied.

Meanwhile, DEO HS Bharti, when approached for comment, stated, "I am currently in a TL meeting. There is no information about this matter. Something can be said only after detailed information comes out."

Witnesses claim that upon being caught by the Lokayukta team, Sem broke down in tears, highlighting the gravity of his actions and the impact of his corruption.

Lokayukta booked Sem under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.