MP: Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 7.5L Seized, Six Arrested

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): To curb the selling and transportation of illicit liquor in view of the upcoming elections, a team of the excise department on Saturday seized illicit liquor and Mahua Lahan worth Rs 7.5 lakh. Under the leadership of district assistant excise officer TN Gandhare, the excise team launched a drive against the sellers of illicit liquor and raided Dasnawal, Ekalagi, Leemwadi and Hathidagad villages of the district. Followed by the operation, the circle in-charge Dinesh Singh Chouhan registered six cases under the Excise Act and apprehended three accused involved in the cases.

The team seized 120 litres of hand-made liquor and 3,000 kilograms of Mahua Lahan along with the material used in its production. The market value of the seized illicit liquor and the material used in its production is estimated to be Rs 3.3 lakh. Similarly, under the leadership of assistant district excise officer Basant Bhite, a raid was conducted in villages including Panwan, Bhilgaon, Bamandi and Balasamund by the excise sub inspector Omprakash Malviya.

A total of seven cases were registered under the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act and three accused were arrested. During the action, 190 litres of hand-made liquor were seized from different places along with 4,000 kilograms of Mahua Lahan. The samples of Mahua Lahan were destroyed on the spot. The market value of the liquor seized in this action is approximately Rs 4.2 lakh. Excise constables Shivnarayan Katare, Santosh Verma, and Rita Singoria provided valuable contributions during the action.