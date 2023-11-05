Indore: My Primary Focus Would Be To Provide Basic Amenities, Says Pintu Joshi

Pintu Joshi | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Deepak Joshi ‘Pintu’, Congress candidate from Indore-3, visited ward no. 62 on Saturday. He heard the concerns of the residents. The residents informed Joshi about the primary issues of traffic jams. People complained that there is dust everywhere due to lack of roads which causes severe problems for asthma patients. Joshi said that the public has voted for the BJP for the last two elections but the ward's condition remained poor. He assured the people that if he wins the election, his primary focus will be to provide basic amenities to the people in the constituency. He also said that the Congress government will introduce public welfare schemes benefitting the women, children and unemployed youth.

The campaign started at Lal Mandir Kumawat Pura and passed through Murai Mohalla, Malipura Main Road, Raoji Bazar, Chandrabhaga, Hathipala, Luniyapura, Panchshil Nagar and Sarvodaya Nagar.

People will vote BJP for its development record: Golu Shukla

Golu Shukla | FP Photot

Rakesh Shukla ‘Golu’, BJP candidate from Indore-3, also visited ward no. 62 on Saturday. He addressed a meeting in Chandrabhaga and said that today the country is emerging as a superpower under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Shukla also said that under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the state has joined the category of rapidly developing states. There was a time when there used to be issues of roads, electricity and water in the state, now Madhya Pradesh has become a fast growing smart state. Indore is creating new steps of progress under the BJP government. The people of Indore have tested the development work done by BJP, people will cast their votes on the basis of development by electing BJP.

Shukla started his campaign by offering prayers at Chandrabhaga Hanuman temple. After this, his campaign passed through Mahal Kacheri, Rawala, Kumhar Mohalla, Vyas Phala, Hathipala, Raoji Bazaar, Kumawat Pura, Malipura, Balai Mohalla, Murai Mohalla and Gadi Adda.

Read Also Doctored Videos On Social Media Take MP Poll Discourse To New Low

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)