MP: Illicit Liquor Worth ₹2.7 Lakh Seized In Bagli

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their drive against the sale and transportation of illicit liquor, the excise department, on Wednesday, seized a substantial quantity of hand-made liquor.

Following the directives of district collector Rishav Gupta, assistant excise commissioner Rajnarayan Soni and excise sub-inspector Rajkumari Mandloi, the police team carried out an inspection drive of drains of the jungle of Kamat village of Bagli.

The team inspected the drains and found various working furnaces which were destroyed on the spot. During the action, police confiscated 2,500 kilograms of Mahua Lahan and 100 litres of handmade liquor. The samples of Mahua Lahan were destroyed on the spot.

The market value of the seized liquor is estimated to be Rs 2.7 lakh. The police have registered six cases under section 34(1) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act 1915, in the matter.

DP Singh, Umesh Swarnakar, Vijay Kucheriya, Kailash Jamod and others played a major role in the action.

