MP Weather Update: Indore Air Quality ‘Poor’, Bhopal Breathes ‘Moderate’; Temp To Drop After Diwali

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the midst of fluctuating weather, Madhya Pradesh cities are experiencing diverse air quality conditions. Indore recorded a poor air quality status with an index value of 259, while Ujjain also reported a poor status with a value of 244. Bhopal, on the other hand, currently stands at a moderate air quality level with a value of 195. Dewas recorded a moderate status with an index value of 179.

Bhopal is bracing for a temperature rollercoaster over the next three days, with days remaining quite warm until November 12. However, as the night approaches, temperatures are expected to drop. Currently, the nighttime temperatures are hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. Surprisingly, even on the fifth consecutive day, the mercury is peaking at 33 degrees Celsius.

According to weather scientist Ashfaq Hussain, the inability of cool air to reach Madhya Pradesh is due to the active Western Disturbance in Northern India. This weather system is expected to remain active until November 12, causing warm daytime weather. However, Hussain forecasts an increase in the cold effect during the nights starting from November 12 in Bhopal and several parts of the state. A more pronounced chill is anticipated between November 20 and 25.

Bhopal is witnessing record high temperatures this November. Daytime temperatures have continuously been above 33 degrees Celsius. The city hit a record high of 34 degrees on November 8 but saw a slight decrease on November 9, reaching 33.2 degrees. Alongside the heat, there's a noticeable humidity during the day.

On Wednesday, Damoh recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius, while Guna and Ratlam hovered around 34 degrees. In cities like Mandla, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Satna, Seoni, Dhar, Gwalior, Khandwa, Kharagpur, Shivpuri, and Ujjain, the temperature remained at 33 degrees Celsius or above. However, Pachmarhi recorded the lowest daytime temperature at 27.2 degrees Celsius. Betul stood at 29.2 degrees, Raisen at 29 degrees, and Malanjkhand at 28 degrees.

Talking about nighttime temperatures, Narsinghpur saw the mercury drop below 19 degrees Celsius. Damoh, Narmadapuram, and Indore experienced 18 degrees Celsius. Sagar, Seoni, Tikamgarh, and Ratlam had temperatures dropping below 17 degrees Celsius during the night.

