 MP: Illicit Liquor Worth ₹1.5 Crore Seized In Dhar, One Arrested
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhamnod police, on Monday, seized a total of 501 boxes of illicit liquor worth Rs 1.5 crore from a container truck at Madhuban intersection on AB Road near Dudhi. Police also apprehended the driver of the truck transporting liquor across state borders on its way from Indore-Manpur. The accused was identified as Inderjit Kashyap, hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

During a vehicle check on National Highway 52 by a police team led by TI Sameer Patidar, it was revealed that the container was transporting 501 boxes of whiskey, amounting to a total of 3,006 litres.

A case was registered under Section 34(2), 46 Excise Act at Dhamnod police station. This successful operation was carried out under the guidance of SDOP Monika Singh and the Dhamnod police team.

Notably, to ensure fair elections in the state, the operation was undertaken by Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh as per the instructions from Indore IG (rural) Rakesh Gupta and DIG (rural) Rajesh Hingankar. It was targeted to prevent illegal liquor purchase, sale and transportation.

SP Kumar Singh led the effort, directing police station in-charges and sub-divisional officers throughout the district to take stringent action against criminals and those involved in illegal liquor transportation.

