MP: Illegal Liquor Worth Rs 34 Lakh Seized

Representative image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police seized 9,480 bulk litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 34 lakh in Rignod on Tuesday night. The driver of the truck carrying the liquor was arrested, while the cleaner managed to escape. Ahead of Bhagoriya festival in the tribal-dominated Sardarpur, where illicit liquor trade often surges, the police have intensified efforts to curb transportation of illicit liquor. SP Manoj Singh directed police station in-charges across the district to launch crackdown against illicit liquor, especially with preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections underway.

Following the directives, a joint team of Sardarpur, Ringnod and Rajgarh police received a tip-off regarding transportation of illicit liquor. Based on the tip-off, the police intercepted the truck at Rajgarh Kukshi Road Toll Tax post. The police found 790 boxes of illicit liquor valued at Rs 34 lakh. The driver of the truck, identified as Virjan Muvel, a resident of Khandala Gamir village, Alirajpur district, was arrested. However, the cleaner, identified as Khuman Singh, managed to flee under the cover of darkness. A case under section 34(2) of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused and an investigation was underway.