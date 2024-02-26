MP: Illegal Construction Of Hotel Highlight Razed In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the presence of a heavy police force, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) took action to remove the illegal construction of Hotel Highlight at Neelkanth Gate of the Mahakaleshwar Temple in the Begam Bagh area here on Sunday.

Before the action was taken, six families staying in the hotel were vacated. There was also partial opposition to the action from the female family members of the hotel operator. The police explained and sent everyone out of the hotel.

The UMC team led by building officer Jagdish Malviya along with the police team reached the spot in the Begum Bagh area in the morning and started the process of demolishing the illegal part of the hotel. The UMC had permitted to construct G+2 hotel, but the owner went beyond the limit. CSP Om Prakash Mishra said that some parts of the hotel were illegal.

Notices were issued by the UMC to hotel operator Abdul Razzaq to remove the illegal construction. After this, for not removing the illegal construction, the parts of the hotel built without permission were demolished through manpower in the presence of the district administration and police force. Looking at the initial protest of concerned persons and nearby people, a police force was deployed.