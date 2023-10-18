MP: Illegal Arms Unit Busted In Bakaner, 4 Arrested

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Manawar police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit operational in Bakaner forest area and arrested four persons from the premises. Police seized 1 pistol, 47 guns,9 live cartridges and arms manufacturing equipment worth over Rs 2.6 L in the raid.

As per details, following the directives from Bhopal HQ, the district police have asked to step up vigil ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Police officers from Manawar and Gandhwani, led by ASP Inderjit Bakalwar, on Wednesday, raided the illegal arms factory in the forest area.

The arrested have been identified as Taqdeer Singh Siglikar (28), Parween Siglikar (24), Vikas Singh Siglikar (24) and Lakki Singh Siglikar (20), all hailing from Manawar.

Since the raid operation, police officers are investigating to find out how long the unit was operational and the modus operandi behind the same.

Read Also Kerala Civic Official Found Dead In Indore Hotel, Was In City For Training On Waste Management

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)