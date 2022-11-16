MP: IIM Indore to develop Harda district, contribute to strengthening local market

FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore has joined hands with the district administration of Harda to contribute to its overall development as a model district.

An MoU in this regard was signed by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and Harda district magistrate Rishi Garg on Wednesday.

Rai mentioned that IIM Indore is determined to contribute to nation-building and take initiatives to uplift the city, state, and country.

“This association with the Harda district administration is yet another step by the institute to improve the district's economy, market, and lifestyle. I believe that women have a significant role in empowering society. Thus, we aim to conduct financial literacy training workshops for the women of the district and grab opportunities to become financially independent through various sources of livelihood,” he said.

“Repeating the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative we contributed to in the five districts of Uttar Pradesh, we plan to design the marketing and branding strategy for the local market in Harda as well,” he stated.

Rai said, “We will focus on rejuvenating tourism in the area by boosting village tourism, eco-tourism, camping, and natural treks. In addition, we will also promote farmer producer organizations and other government schemes in the area.”

Garg expressed delight over collaborating with IIM Indore. He said this association would prove immensely beneficial for Harda, for the administrative officers would get a brilliant opportunity to be a part of the robustly designed training programmes by IIM Indore.

“This collaboration will help us strengthen our understanding of rural management, leadership, and administration and allow us to interact with some excellent faculty members of the institute. The training programmes for the women would strengthen our society base and enable the women in the area not only to become financially independent but confident as well,” he said.

This collaboration will help increase the export of bamboo under the ODOP scheme. The MoU aims at the overall growth and progress of the district, thereby adding value to the market, economy, and lifestyle.

IIM Indore also conducts the unique Rural Engagement Programme (REP) for the PGP participants, wherein they visit the villages in the districts of Madhya Pradesh and work on offering solutions to the problems faced by the villagers. This programme will also contribute to the improvement of livelihood in the district through proper study and research.

