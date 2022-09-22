MP: IIM Indore ready to host Atharv’22 returning to offline mode

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore’s Management, Literary and Cultural fest - Atharv is back with 21 events spanning various domains and will commence tomorrow, September 23, 2022. Atharv is a platform to showcase talent from all over the country to foster the spirit of competition and excellence. The three-day fest Atharv is gearing up to welcome 1500+ participants from across the country for events ranging from Finance and Public Policy to Photography, Street Plays, and many more.

Additionally, Atharv also hosts informal events and Pro-Nights with performances by various artists every night of the fest. Previously, Atharv has seen performances by Anuv Jain, Arjun Kanungo, Rahul Subramanian, etc. This year, sponsored by the AOV group, Atharv is all set to welcome Comedy Artist - Ashish Solanki, DJ- SE3K, and Live Music Artist- King.

Atharv organized a scholarship exam – The Pi-Quiz Scholarship Test, for underprivileged students from classes V to X, in collaboration with Aasha: the IPM Social Club of IIM Indore. Aasha assists the underprivileged and brings social sensitivity and awareness to the IIMI community and its surroundings.

Organized in association with Unichem, the exam was conducted to take a step to support the cause of learning and literacy. This further aligns with the social theme of Atharv’22 - Educational Growth: The Way Forward. The test was conducted on September 18, 2022. The scholarships will be given in three categories to the selected six students from classes 5-6, 7-8, and 9-10.

Over 150 students from central India appeared for the exam. IIMpressions, a fun, and creative activity, was organized on this occasion, wherein the students left colorful handprints on a canvas. They also got a chance to interact with Col. Gururaj Gopinath Pamidi (Retd), CAO, IIM Indore. The results of the Scholarship test shall be declared tomorrow during the inauguration.

Atharv has seen exponential growth in the past years, and this year, returning to the offline format, Atharv is going to be grander than ever.