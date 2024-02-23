MP: IG Gupta’s 2-Day Alirajpur Visit Concludes | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Indore rural IG Anurag Gupta completed his two-day visit to Alirajpur on Friday. SP Rajesh Vyas facilitated his arrival at the Police Control Room, where he received a warm welcome and acquainted himself with the district's police force.

Gupta familiarised himself with the district's geography, administrative structure and crime scenario through a presentation by the SP.

In a meeting with the officers and police station in-charges, the IG emphasised the need to monitor illegal activities closely and take stringent actions against anti-social elements. He provided instructions for resolution of pending complaints. Gupta urged officers to avoid unnecessary delays and ensure timely resolution. A comparative analysis of district crimes was conducted and instructions were given for a 100% search/seizure in property-related offences.

As Bhagoria Haat, Holi and Lok Sabha elections approach, the station in-charges were directed to make necessary preparations, emphasising the maintenance of law and order during the festivals. Gupta stressed the importance of vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents. The IG also visited the Disha Learning Centre, part of the Alirajpur Police Welfare initiative and inspected the Borkhad and Uprali Police Lines.

Concluding the visit, necessary instructions were issued for continued diligence in maintaining security.