MP: How come commercial buildings start operation sans completion certificate, HC to IMC

Madhya Pradesh High Court | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked Indore Municipal Corporation how commercial buildings in the municipal limits can start operations without obtaining building completion certificate. The IMC has been given four weeks to respond.

The High Court has sought this response from the corporation on a PIL, which alleges that more than 90 per cent of the commercial buildings in the municipal limits have been used without obtaining the completion certificate.

This public interest litigation has been filed in the High Court by former corporator Mahesh Garg through advocates Manish Yadav and Aditi Yadav.

The petitioner said that it is the responsibility of the municipal officers to keep checking from time to time the under-construction building for compliance of the approved map. “But that does not happen in Indore. Inspection of under-construction commercial buildings is not done. When the building is constructed, the Indore Municipal Corporation issue notices arbitrarily.

Collector and municipal commissioner have been made respondents in the petition.

On Friday, a bench of Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Amar Nath Kesarwani heard the petition and issued notice to the IMC giving it four weeks to reply.

