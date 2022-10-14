Bhopal and Indore metro to run on 3rd rail technology

Under Bhopal Metro project, construction of two lines and 28 stations is underway. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited is racing against the time to complete the various works within the set time limit in Bhopal and Indore.

It is mainly focusing on priority corridors and planning trial run of metro trains in both aforesaid cities from September 2023. The metro train will run on a third rail power technology system, in other words, the metro will draw electricity from the third line to run.

Executive Director Corporate Coordination, Madhya Pradesh Metro Shobit Tandon said the metro train will have many unique features for instance it will be based on third rail technology. It will be a state of art train, he added.

A senior officer dealing with the Metro train project said to Free Press Madhya Pradesh is probably the first state which is simultaneously working on two metro projects in Bhopal and Indore. Most of the civil work is complete. The work progress of Subhash Nagar (Bhopal) station is at an advanced level, while other than civil works, system tenders have also been awarded.

Most importantly, improvisation is being done on the design of the Metro train. In the first stage, the metro will have a driver but in the second phase it will be driverless thus cutting down human interventions and human errors.

Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Nikunj Shrivastava talking to Free Press said that as far as civil works of two projects are concerned, 50 per cent civil work has been completed in Bhopal and 30 % in Indore. In Bhopal, work of installation of track and rolling stock has been contracted out

Speaking about priority corridors, Shrivastava said that Bhopal and Indore have priority corridors of 6-7 km each. Close monitoring of the project is underway as the Indore and Bhopal metro project has to be completed by December 2025.

Under Bhopal Metro project, construction of two lines and 28 stations is underway. Total length of the project stands at 30.95 km.

Indore Metro project will have 29 stations and its total length of project is 31.46 km. 23 stations will be elevated and 6 stations will be underground.