MP: Hospital Mgmt Keeps Body For Two Hours Over Payment Of Rs 670 In Ujjain

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The administration of Veda Hospital, Vansant Vihar, Ujjain allegedly kept the body of a deceased patient for two hours over a payment of Rs 670 for medicine on March 27. Despite the protests from the relatives, the hospital administration refused to release the body until the payment was made.

Alleging this through a release on Thursday, State BJP’s Business Cell’s co-coordinator Vijay Agrawal said that the incident took place at 1.20 pm. Bhagwan Das Khanna, a resident of Vasanth Vihar, was undergoing treatment for kidney disease but unfortunately passed away during the treatment. Even after making the payment for the treatment, the hospital administration continued to harass the relatives, demanding the payment of Rs 670 against the purchase of medicine, he said.

Read Also MP: Pregnant Woman Attacked With Knife For Vacating Rented House In Ujjain

According to Agrawal, even after the explanation of the relatives that they had already paid for the treatment, the hospital administration persisted and kept the body waiting for the last rites for two hours. 'This heartless behaviour driven by greed is a vivid example of inhumanity. The district administration should take stringent action against Veda Hospital for disregarding such humanitarian concerns, including revoking its licence and initiating criminal proceedings," demanded the BJP leader.