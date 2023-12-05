 MP: Honey Baghel Emerges Strong Contender For LoP In Kukshi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Honey Baghel Emerges Strong Contender For LoP In Kukshi

MP: Honey Baghel Emerges Strong Contender For LoP In Kukshi

Despite the BJP's widespread victory in the state with Ladli Behna masterstroke, Baghel secured a substantial win in Kukshi, clinching the highest number of votes among all Congress candidates statewide.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
article-image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of recent assembly elections, Honey Baghel from the Kukshi constituency stands out as a strong contender for the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly.

Despite the BJP's widespread victory in the state with Ladli Behna masterstroke, Baghel secured a substantial win in Kukshi, clinching the highest number of votes among all Congress candidates statewide.

His consecutive victories in 2013, 2018, and 2023 elections with sizable margins (43,000, 63,000, and 50,000 votes respectively) underscore his stronghold in the region.

Moreover, his familial political legacy, with his father Pratap Singh Baghel being a multiple-term elected representative and cabinet minister and Baghel himself serving as a cabinet minister in the Kamal Nath government for 15 months, strengthens his claim to leadership.

The significance of tribal areas in the election landscape cannot be ignored. While the BJP secured a resounding victory overall, Congress' success in tribal regions against the prevailing anti-Congress sentiment highlights the potential for tribal leadership representation.

Honey Baghel's triumph with the highest votes in a tribal region strengthens his candidacy for the opposition's leadership role.

Baghel's tribal leadership and the support garnered suggest he could effectively mobilise tribal votes for Congress in future elections.

Read Also
Indore: 'Eye Vision Problems Can Cost Artists Their Careers,' Says Ophthalmologist Dr Amit Solanki
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Honey Baghel Emerges Strong Contender For LoP In Kukshi

MP: Honey Baghel Emerges Strong Contender For LoP In Kukshi

MP: Illicit Liquor Worth ₹2.59L, Vehicle Seized In Kukshi

MP: Illicit Liquor Worth ₹2.59L, Vehicle Seized In Kukshi

MP: Speeding Bus Kills Biker Near Shivna Bridge In Mandsaur

MP: Speeding Bus Kills Biker Near Shivna Bridge In Mandsaur

Indore: 'Eye Vision Problems Can Cost Artists Their Careers,' Says Ophthalmologist Dr Amit Solanki

Indore: 'Eye Vision Problems Can Cost Artists Their Careers,' Says Ophthalmologist Dr Amit Solanki

Cyclone Michaung Impact In MP: Days Become Foggy, Temperature Dives By 5° Celsius

Cyclone Michaung Impact In MP: Days Become Foggy, Temperature Dives By 5° Celsius