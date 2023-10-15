 MP: HIV-Positive Woman Commits Suicide
The woman has two children.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 02:03 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An HIV-positive woman committed suicide by consuming poison. Her husband also died due to AIDS, earlier. Police said that Kirti (35), wife of Mukesh Mali, was HIV positive.

It has come to light that she committed suicide due to illness. According to family members, her husband Mukesh also died eight years ago due to AIDS. The woman from Nagda was married in Rajgarh.

The woman has two children. After the death of her husband, she left her in-law’s house and started living at her maternal home in Nagda.

She used to work as a labourer to support her children but due to illness, she was not able to do the labour. For this reason, she consumed poison on Friday midnight.

