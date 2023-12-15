MP: Hindus Should Give Birth To More Children To Protect Sanatan Dharma, Says Narsinghanand Giri

Yati Narsinghanand | Photo Credit: Twitter

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Mahamandleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Giri Maharaj from Ghaziabad has said that Hindus should give birth to more children to protect their families, humanity and Sanatan Dharma. He was addressing a 'Dharma Sabha' at Gaur Dharamshala on December 13.

During the event, Narsinghanand Giri Maharaj emphasised the imperative need to safeguard Sanatan Dharma. During his discourse, Mahamandleshwar conveyed his commitment to preserving the essence of Sanatan Dharma and ensuring the well-being of its followers and their families.

He also referenced Lord Rama's war with Ravana to defend his wife Sitaji's honour and the reflections of Lord Krishna in inspiring Arjuna for the establishment of righteousness. Highlighting the significance of justice and war in the pursuit of righteousness, he also cited the example of divine entities fighting as warriors for the cause of Sanatan Dharma.

In a statement that sparked attention, he advocated that Hindus should give birth to more children to protect their families, humanity, and Sanatan Dharma.

Narsinghanand, along with other priests from across the country, including 108 Mahant Rameshwaram Anand, Brahmachari Shambhu from Panch Agni Akhara Ujjain and community members, attended the sabha.

Revered saints also appeared in Ujjain for the five-day Maa Bagla Mukhi Yagya and Dharma Mahotsav.

Youth wing pesident Sunil Trivedi, Rashtriya Parshuram Seva Yuva Vahini city president Nilesh Mehta, KesariyaJagriti Manch Ujjain district president Hemant Tiwari and other prominent members of various communities were present. The gathering culminated with the distribution of prasad among the attendees.