MP: Himalaya Academy Students Bring Laurels To City

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Students of The Himalaya Academy brought laurels to the city by winning a total of 40 medals in various categories in the MLA Cup Karate Championship organised at Tukojirao Pawar Stadium.They grabbed 20 gold medals, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals. Darshika Sunaniya, Chandan Gurger, Akshita Devra, Karan Yadav, Prince Chouhan, Khushi Chouhan, Tanishka Sen, Prakhar Mishra, Rishabh Yadav, Piyush Goswami and Divyansh Soni won gold medals.

Similarly, Sarthak Nagar, Ishika Verma, Tanisha Goswami, Mahak Mehra, Keshav Mangroliya, Liladhar Verma and Hufeza Hamid Khan won silver medals. While Rajveer Nagar, Pranjal Choudhary, Aryan Parmar, Vinit Rathore and others won bronze medals in the competition.

On the commendable achievements of the students, school management along with teaching staff congratulated them and expressed their happiness over their achievement.

