MP: Devotees Throng Dewas Tekri

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): With the onset of Navratri on Sunday, more than two lakh devotees visited the Dewas Tekri on the very first day. The temple was exquisitely lit with lights and decorated with flowers.

Ghats sthapana was performed at Maa Chamunda and Tulja Bhavani temple at 6 am. Devotees were present in an overwhelming number as it was the weekend. Barricades were also put up on the Tekri route, for the convenience of devotees.

As part of the Navratri celebration, idols of goddess Durga were consecrated in more than 150 pandals set up across the city as devotees welcomed Maa Durga with dhol, music and fireworks.

Nayapura Golden Club consecrated a 19-feet tall idol of goddess Durga at Subhash Chowk, whereas a 15-feet tall idol of Maa Durga was consecrated at Nagar Nigam Colony. After the Ghats sthapana of devi Maa, activities of garba, bhajans, dramas and various cultural programmes commenced in pandals.