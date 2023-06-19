MP: Highly Objectionable Audio Statements PCC Removes Ujjain Chief Ravi Bhadoria

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Pradesh Congress committee (PCC) on Sunday evening removed Ravi Bhadoria from the responsibility of president of the City Congress committee (CCC) with immediate effect.

The action was taken after an alleged audio of Bhadoria went viral in which he made certain remarks on party leaders. The PCC found his statements highly objectionable and in violation of party’s discipline. An alleged audio of CCCs president Bhadoria went viral on Sunday morning.

He is heard saying in the audio, “No Muslim leader including state women’s Congress vice-president Noori Khan will be able to bring a ticket from Ujjain North assembly constituency as Ujjain happens to be the religious city.’ In the audio, objectionable things have also been said against veteran Congress leader and former MLA Dr Batuk Shankar Joshi.

Bhadoria was talking to his close aide on mobile phone which was not recorded but went viral. A few days back, Noori Khan met PCC chief Kamal Nath along with Muslim and Hindu religious leaders in Bhopal. By calling a minority conference in Ujjain, Noori Khan declared herself as a contender for Congress from Ujjain North.

Noori Khan called the issue a very serious matter, but said that she would put forth her point at the party forum only. Dr Joshi was not available for comment. Bhadoria has described the audio as a political conspiracy. He said that this could be a conspiracy of his opponents in the party.

Earlier, in Hotel Surana Palace, the people of Congress-backed Muslim community held a press conference and said that whatever incident has occurred regarding the audio which went viral is wrong.

We condemn this. The comment made about the Muslim community should not have been made by the CCC president. We are with whoever gets the ticket. Haji Iqbal and Tabrez Khan demanded that CCC president Ravi Bhadoria should be removed from the post.

After the audio went viral on social media, the matter reached PCC through various mediums. Meanwhile, the PCC issued a notice to CCC president Ravi Bhadoria and sought a reply within 3 days.

State vice-president Rajeev Singh said in the letter that the comments made in the audio are highly objectionable and comes under the purview of indiscipline. Later, the PCC removed Bhadoria from his post saying that till his reply and the disciplinary committee takes decision, he is being removed from the post of CCC president.