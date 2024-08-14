MP High Court Issues Bailable Warrants Against Senior IAS Officers For Contempt

Madhya Pradesh High Court

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing a contempt petition, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued bailable warrant against four IAS officers, including two principal secretaries, and a regional director (health services). Justice Pranay Verma also directed the officers to be present before the court in the next hearing.

The officers served notices include principal secretary (health and family Welfare) Mohammad Suleman, principal secretary (general administration) Manish Rastogi, commissioner (health) Vivek Porwal, director (health) Dinesh Shrivastava and regional director (health services) Dr RC Panika.

The matter is pertaining to the pay scale of an employee, in which the court order has not been followed after the decision in November 2023. There was a hearing in this on August 12. Now the officers have to appear on September 9.

When CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan was chief minister, a policy was made for contract workers for giving 100 percent pay scale. Most of the employees were taken under the purview of this policy and they also got the revised pay scale. But due to departmental negligence, some employees were left out. Parthan Pillai, who works in the health department, was also among the aggrieved lot. He had also applied for the revised scale but to no avail. When his requests fell on deaf ears, Pillai moved High Court and got judgment in his favour.

However, the officers in questions did not implement the court’s order to which Pillai filed contempt petition in the court. As no representation was presented on their part, the court issued bailable warrant in the sum of Rs 5,000 each for securing the presence of respondents before the court on the next date of hearing. The next date for hearing is fixed for September 11.