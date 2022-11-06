MP: Hi-tech library inaugurated in Mhowgaon

e-Paper Get App
Students can avail the facilities of the Gyansagar centre at nominal charges.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
FP PHOTO
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A hi-tech library was inaugurated in Mhowgaon on Friday by Usha Thakur, Minister of Tourism and Culture. The library which would be a boon for the residents of the town has been named Gyansagar Reading Room. On the first day itself, 10 students registered for the reading room. SDM Akshat Jain, BJP leader Ram Kishore Shukla, CEO Dilip Srivastava, Mhowgaon Parishad president Naveen Tiwari etc. were present in the programme.

SDM Akshat Jain had started the project in November 2021 in the Mhowgaon civic Town Hall located at Dharnaka with the purpose of helping promising students of Mhow, Pithampur and nearby areas, who needed a self-study centre to study. Students can avail the facilities of the Gyansagar centre at nominal charges. After the inauguration, minister Thakur wished all the children a bright future and added that they should not let go of the habit of reading. According to the information, there are more than one thousand books here. Along with this, more than 150 competitive books for students preparing for different competitive exams are kept here. SDM Akshat Jain said that for students preparing for competitive examinations, books, novels, current affairs magazines, newspapers etc. will be available in the library. Along with this, the entire campus has been equipped with Wi-Fi zone. In the first phase, 30 students will be able to sit and study together. For which 30 computer systems are also being installed. Students will have to pay a fees of Rs 500 per month.

article-image

